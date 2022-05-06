Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $10.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

ATUS stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,506 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

