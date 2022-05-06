Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $118,456,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 564,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

