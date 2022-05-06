Wells Fargo & Company Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $130.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,180.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 956,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

