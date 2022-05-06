Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 4,776 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

