Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Down 16.7%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 849,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 198,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

