Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Westlake alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 8,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.