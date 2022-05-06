Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

WTE traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,246. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

