Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Decreased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.11% of Whirlpool worth $158,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

NYSE WHR traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $191.15. 25,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.38. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

