Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.32

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.32 and last traded at $123.36, with a volume of 7688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.35.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.