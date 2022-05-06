Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 28,454 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,844,856 shares in the company, valued at $505,404,698.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 330,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,131,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after buying an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

