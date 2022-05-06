Wingstop Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.16.

Wingstop stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

