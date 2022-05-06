Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.16.

Shares of WING stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,631. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

