Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.16.

Shares of WING traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.64. 8,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,631. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.92.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

