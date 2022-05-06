Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. 3,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

