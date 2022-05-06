WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WETF. StockNews.com downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,470. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $816.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

