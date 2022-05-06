Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 290,795 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,795 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,542 shares during the period.

BGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,963. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

