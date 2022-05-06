Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,148. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

