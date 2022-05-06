Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 5,887 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Welbilt worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Welbilt by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. 14,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

