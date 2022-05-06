Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 403,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of REVE stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.