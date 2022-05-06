Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 340,000 Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,056,000.

Shares of Digital Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

