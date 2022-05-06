Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 95,659 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,964. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

