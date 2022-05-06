Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,347 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after buying an additional 1,918,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,531,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,654,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 473,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,799. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

