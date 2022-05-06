Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.29% of Fat Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.