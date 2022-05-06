Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.25 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $15,855.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,993.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.93 or 0.07487290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00267269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.40 or 0.00762372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00595090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00077839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005718 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

