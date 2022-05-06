Woonkly Power Achieves Market Cap of $14.87 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $4.18 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00198010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00221303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039634 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,969.32 or 1.99563048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

