Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.