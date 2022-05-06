World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRLD opened at $189.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

