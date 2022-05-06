WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. WW International updated its FY22 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.
Shares of WW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 1,777,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,543. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.
WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
