Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.44

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 467,117 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $12,469,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 193,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

