Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.53. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

