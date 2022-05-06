Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $39.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

