Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of YELP traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $30.84. 903,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

