Yield Guild Games Market Capitalization Tops $142.46 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003448 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $142.46 million and $25.96 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00183188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00222619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00483142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,663.63 or 2.00815882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,382 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

