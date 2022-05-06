Young Boys Fan Token Price Down 9.2% This Week (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $765,902.37 and $68,692.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Young Boys Fan Token

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

