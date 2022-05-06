Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

