Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Yum China alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.