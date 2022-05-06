Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report $6.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.51. 154,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.03. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

