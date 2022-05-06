Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 7,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

