Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. HSBC posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56) in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

HSBC stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

