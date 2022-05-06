Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post $337.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $347.90 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $332.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

