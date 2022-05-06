Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 118,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 594,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 94,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

