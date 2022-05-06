Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is ($0.41). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

