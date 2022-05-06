Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LendingTree by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 7.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $228.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

