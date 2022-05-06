Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LendingTree by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 7.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TREE opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $228.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60.
About LendingTree (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
