Zacks: Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 147,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

