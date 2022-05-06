Zacks: Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will report $117.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Payoneer Global reported sales of $100.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $535.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,316. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

