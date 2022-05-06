Zacks: Analysts Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will announce $64.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the highest is $65.25 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $261.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 50.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,223. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $595.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

