Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,312. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

