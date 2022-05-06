Zacks: Analysts Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $12.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 2,775,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.