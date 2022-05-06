Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,228.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,211,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

