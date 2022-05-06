Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. TPG RE Finance Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 326,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,229. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $819.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

